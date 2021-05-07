Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.89. 3,097,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

