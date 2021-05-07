Elitium (EUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $156.26 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00009228 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $156.26 million and $426,492.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00083267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00802414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00102807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.41 or 0.08949773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

