Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 381,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,894. The stock has a market cap of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

