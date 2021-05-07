ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0160 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $44.61 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00083959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.00794385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.31 or 0.08970465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

