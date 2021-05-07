Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $5.90 to $7.10. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Embraer traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 69866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

