Emerald Advisers LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $80.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $81.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.79. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.