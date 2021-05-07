Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $14.31 Million in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 645,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

WOOF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.