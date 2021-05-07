Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $224,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Syneos Health stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

