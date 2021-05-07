Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 98,358 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,358 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.56% of CNB Financial worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CCNE opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

