Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $10.21 Million Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KALV shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,703 shares of company stock worth $5,001,112. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $602.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.