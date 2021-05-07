Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,790 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702 over the last 90 days.

NYSE AMWL opened at $13.62 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

