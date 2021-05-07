Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 27,739 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.25% of NV5 Global worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

