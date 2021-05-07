Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 90,500 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 104,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $267,153,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

