Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,200 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last three months. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.17 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.