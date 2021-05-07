Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $29.53 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,260 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.08% of Replimune Group worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

