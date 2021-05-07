Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $21.88 Million in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $119,740,050. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

KRTX stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

