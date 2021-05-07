Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.25% of NV5 Global worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

