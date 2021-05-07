Emercoin Price Tops $0.22 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $16,429.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,400,797 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

