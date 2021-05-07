Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

