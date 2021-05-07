Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.07. 42,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

