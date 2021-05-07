Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 2,487 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CBIZ by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CBIZ by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,540 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

