Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 152,919 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,919 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ OMER opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.