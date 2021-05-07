Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.31.

ENBL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

