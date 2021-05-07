ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.10

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $11.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 57,749 shares changing hands.

ENGGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.