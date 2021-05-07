Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Down 3.8% After Earnings Miss

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 2,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

