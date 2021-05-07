Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $65.33 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.33 million and $879,829.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00706370 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006234 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003866 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00159191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.