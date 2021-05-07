Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has C$9.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.50.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday.

EFX traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of C$677.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

