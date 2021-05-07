Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENGIY shares. HSBC lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,038. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.