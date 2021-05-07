Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

