EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

ENLC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,192. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

