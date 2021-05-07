EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.
ENLC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,192. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
