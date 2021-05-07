Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,280 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Adobe makes up approximately 4.2% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 27,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 106,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

