Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Market Perform Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

