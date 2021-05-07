Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.71. 624,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.