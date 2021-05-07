Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.
Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.71. 624,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $92.51.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.