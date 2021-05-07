Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of EVA opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 520.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Enviva Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.