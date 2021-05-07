EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Plans $1.00 Special Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) declared a special dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, July 30th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

