EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37, RTT News reports. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

