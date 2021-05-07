EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

EPAM stock opened at $458.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.45. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $462.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.36.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

