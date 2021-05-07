Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $11,335,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.