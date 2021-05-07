EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

