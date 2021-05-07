Equifax Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

EFX stock opened at $237.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.97. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $241.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

