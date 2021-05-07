Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$169.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.67.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$146.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.37. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.48 and a twelve month high of C$148.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Insiders sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.