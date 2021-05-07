Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

EQH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 161,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

