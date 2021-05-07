Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ardmore Shipping Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

