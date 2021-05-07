Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 3,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.