Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.47) for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

