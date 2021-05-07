Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Repligen Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

