Eric Calvin Cross Sells 2,570 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $98.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

