Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

ERRPF stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

