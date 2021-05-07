Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$27.50 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$14.54 and a 1-year high of C$28.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.