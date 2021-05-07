ESBC (ESBC) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $716,834.58 and $21,690.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,659,970 coins and its circulating supply is 27,380,636 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

